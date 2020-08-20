Liverpool’s Premier League Fixtures 2020/21 released: Reds start with Leeds and Bielsa at Anfield

Liverpool’s fixtures for the Premier League campaign have been released, and there’s some intriguing ones to get us going!
Jurgen Klopp’s begin title defence at home to promoted Leeds United – which is a mouthwatering clash – and by no means an easy one.
Marcelo Biesla’s team are strong and for us, will be midtable come the end of the campaign.
After that it’s Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa and a Merseyside Derby with Everton – what a start!
Full Liverpool Fixtures Season 2020/21
September
Leeds United (H) – September 12
Chelsea (A) – September 19
League Cup Third Round – September 22/23
Arsenal (H) – September 26
October
Aston Villa (A) – October 3
Everton (A) – October 17
Champions League Matchday 1 – October 20/21
Sheff United (H) – October 24
Champions League Matchday 2 – October 27/28
West Ham (H) – October 31
November
Champions League Matchday 3 – November 3/4
Man City (A) – November 7
Leicester City (H) – November 21
Champions League Matchday 4 – November 24/25
Brighton (A) – November 28
December
Champions League Matchday 5 – December 1/2
Wolves (H) – December 5
Champions League Matchday 8 – December 8/9
Fulham (A) – December 12
Tottenham (H) – December 15
Crystal Palace (A) – December 19
West Brom (H) – December 26
Newcastle (A)- December 28
January
Southampton (A) – January 2
FA Cup Third Round – January 9/10
Burnley (H) – January 13
Man United (H)- January 16
Tottenham (A) – January 27
West Ham (A) – January 30
February
Brighton (H) – February 3
Man City (H) – February 6
Leicester (A)- February 13
Everton (H) – February 20
Sheff United (A) – February 27
March
Fulham (H) – March 6
Wolves (A) – March 13
Chelsea (H) – March 20
April
Arsenal (A) – April 3
Aston Villa (H) – April 19
Leeds United (A)- April 17
Newcastle (H) – April 24
May
Man United (A) – May 1
Southampton (H) – May 8
West Brom (A) – May 11
Burnley (A) – May 15
Crystal Palace (H) – May 23
Before then, we’ll face Rb Salzburg on Saturday morning, Stuttgart on the way home and then Arsenal in the Community Shield before the opener in September.
The Reds will hope to hit the ground running, as our sublime early form in 2019/20 put paid to our opponents and meant the title was eventually a procession…
From Day One, we’ll also be closely supporting any side playing our biggest expected sporting rivals, Manchester City, too.
Despite finishing plenty of points behind, Pep Guardiola’s men are the favourites, with us just behind. That’s just how Jurgen Klopp will like it.
COMMENTS