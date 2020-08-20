Liverpool’s Premier League Fixtures 2020/21 released: Reds start with Leeds and Bielsa at Anfield

Liverpool’s fixtures for the Premier League campaign have been released, and there’s some intriguing ones to get us going!

Jurgen Klopp’s begin title defence at home to promoted Leeds United – which is a mouthwatering clash – and by no means an easy one.

Marcelo Biesla’s team are strong and for us, will be midtable come the end of the campaign.

After that it’s Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa and a Merseyside Derby with Everton – what a start!

Full Liverpool Fixtures Season 2020/21

September

Leeds United (H) – September 12

Chelsea (A) – September 19

League Cup Third Round – September 22/23

Arsenal (H) – September 26

October

Aston Villa (A) – October 3

Everton (A) – October 17

Champions League Matchday 1 – October 20/21

Sheff United (H) – October 24

Champions League Matchday 2 – October 27/28

West Ham (H) – October 31

November

Champions League Matchday 3 – November 3/4

Man City (A) – November 7

Leicester City (H) – November 21

Champions League Matchday 4 – November 24/25

Brighton (A) – November 28

December

Champions League Matchday 5 – December 1/2

Wolves (H) – December 5

Champions League Matchday 8 – December 8/9

Fulham (A) – December 12

Tottenham (H) – December 15

Crystal Palace (A) – December 19

West Brom (H) – December 26

Newcastle (A)- December 28

January

Southampton (A) – January 2

FA Cup Third Round – January 9/10

Burnley (H) – January 13

Man United (H)- January 16

Tottenham (A) – January 27

West Ham (A) – January 30

February

Brighton (H) – February 3

Man City (H) – February 6

Leicester (A)- February 13

Everton (H) – February 20

Sheff United (A) – February 27

March

Fulham (H) – March 6

Wolves (A) – March 13

Chelsea (H) – March 20

April

Arsenal (A) – April 3

Aston Villa (H) – April 19

Leeds United (A)- April 17

Newcastle (H) – April 24

May

Man United (A) – May 1

Southampton (H) – May 8

West Brom (A) – May 11

Burnley (A) – May 15

Crystal Palace (H) – May 23

Before then, we’ll face Rb Salzburg on Saturday morning, Stuttgart on the way home and then Arsenal in the Community Shield before the opener in September.

The Reds will hope to hit the ground running, as our sublime early form in 2019/20 put paid to our opponents and meant the title was eventually a procession…

From Day One, we’ll also be closely supporting any side playing our biggest expected sporting rivals, Manchester City, too.

Despite finishing plenty of points behind, Pep Guardiola’s men are the favourites, with us just behind. That’s just how Jurgen Klopp will like it.