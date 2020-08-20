Manchester City given interesting Premier League fixture start – with an extra week off – too

The Premier League fixtures were out this morning, which gets everyone talking and predicting the likely outcomes of the early games!
Liverpool have a very tough start, with Chelsea and Arsenal in games two and three – you can see you full list – here.
Our biggest sporting rivals for the title are expected to be Manchester City, who according to the Bookies, are actually favourites for glory in 2020/21.
Their opening games include Wolves, Leicester, Leeds then Arsenal – as the first clash with Aston Villa has been postponed to allow them a longer break following their European exploits – which is obviously fair enough.
The games against us come in November – annoyingly with the first one at the Etihad – and in February where we host them during their tricky February…
Let’s hope we can sail to another title, but we’re not sure it’ll be so easy this time around!
Our 2020/21 @premierleague fixtures in full!
Which game do you look for first? 📅
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 20, 2020
