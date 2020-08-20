Manchester City given interesting Premier League fixture start – with an extra week off – too

The Premier League fixtures were out this morning, which gets everyone talking and predicting the likely outcomes of the early games!

Liverpool have a very tough start, with Chelsea and Arsenal in games two and three – you can see you full list – here.

Our biggest sporting rivals for the title are expected to be Manchester City, who according to the Bookies, are actually favourites for glory in 2020/21.

Their opening games include Wolves, Leicester, Leeds then Arsenal – as the first clash with Aston Villa has been postponed to allow them a longer break following their European exploits – which is obviously fair enough.

The games against us come in November – annoyingly with the first one at the Etihad – and in February where we host them during their tricky February…

Let’s hope we can sail to another title, but we’re not sure it’ll be so easy this time around!