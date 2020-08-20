(Video) Alisson has produced a series of ridiculous saves in viral training drill

There’s one save during this series by Alisson Becker that really takes the biscuit.

It’s so good, it looks like it’s been enhanced on video editing software, but it hasn’t!

The Brazilian sprints to one side of the goal at a time and plucks the ball out of the top corner. The Athleticism involved in the saves is jaw-dropping – and is exciting ahead of the new season.

Liverpool will play friendlies with Stuttgart and Rb Salzburg before the Community Shield game with Arsenal.

Alisson will likely play some part in all of those games, although expect Adrian to also get minutes and maybe even Loris Karius, too.