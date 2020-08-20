(Video) Klopp explains why he’s picked friendlies with Stuttgart and Rb Salzburg

Liverpool will play three warmup gams before the new season – the fewest in modern memory – which is obviously a direct result of the changed football calendar as a result of the coronavirus.

The Reds will take on Stuttgart and Rb Salzburg, before the Community Shield clash with Arsenal.

From then on in, it’s Premier League time! (How fast has that come around?!)

Klopp has explained how he was a fan of Stuttgart as a child and that Liverpool have excellent links with Rb Salzburg after the Takumi Minamino deal and how they’ve helped them with the pre-season trip of Austria.

Sounds like as good a reason as any, in fairness!