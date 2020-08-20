(Video) Van Dijk shows shooting ability in training – but when will Reds see it in a match…

Since his arrival in 2018, one of the most common themes of videos coming out of LFCTV is the sight of Virgil van Dijk curling beauties into the top corner from distance.

Van Dijk is legitimately superb at it, which when you consider his power and passing technique, is no surprise.

Yet in games, we very rarely see the Dutchman have a go from range. We can probably count the number of times on one hand, in fact – and his goals only really come from headers!

But we saw last term that when Fabinho (and often in the past, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) had an effort from around the ‘D’ it led to some exceptional moments and goals. We’d say Virg is another player who should be encouraged to have a go – while the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah – not great shooters from range – should avoid it!

Check out this clip below – and you’ll see what we’re talking about around the 5 minute mark.