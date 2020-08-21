Funny Alisson & van Dijk Twitter chat highlights Brazilian’s astronomical ability

Liverpool shared a post on Twitter which raised a few eyebrows, as the Reds held a little inter-squad battle while training in Austria.

It was ‘young vs old’ for the lads, with first-team regulars Alisson and Joe Gomez being in the former, presumably due to Adrian and Joel Matip.

The Reds tweeted the winning XI was the young-guns, which is bizarre when it’s assumed the more senior team was star-studded with the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

This afternoon's training match in Austria: 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 🆚 𝗢𝗹𝗱 Here's the winning team 😁⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qrIrSblY90 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 20, 2020

What this highlights is the unbelievable ability of Alisson – with all due respect to the starlets – to win with a weaker and less experienced team.

Later on, the players caught wind of the tweet and jumped on it – van Dijk chimed in saying the ref won the game, and Ali responded with a crying emoji.

😭 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) August 20, 2020

It’s obviously in all good fun as the Reds get on like a house on fire, but it’s good to see they’re able to laugh at this type of thing.

Dressing rooms all over the world will be envious of the atmosphere Jurgen Klopp has created at Liverpool, with his players all good mates.

We bet it was fun for the likes of Curtis Jones and Ki Jana Hoever to get one over the old guard!