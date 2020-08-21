‘He’s highly rated’ – Sky Sports honcho clears up Wijnaldum and Barca rumours

Shortly after Ronald Koeman was announced as the new Barcelona manager, Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum was reportedly targeted.

Just like clockwork, the Dutch midfielder was linked with a move to the La Liga giants to link up with the former Netherlands boss by Algemeen Daglad.

The report stated Koeman has told Gini to not sign a new Liverpool deal and join him in Spain, but failed to mention whether a move would be this summer or next.

Wijnaldum’s current contract at Anfield runs out in under 12 months, and Jurgen Klopp may rather keep him for another season – and lose him for nothing – than snatch a fee now.

The news is a little convoluted at the moment, but Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has helped bring some light to the situation which appears to be born out of laziness.

The reporter states Barcelona have not moved for Wijnaldum, but ‘he’s highly rated’ by Koeman – something we already knew because of the Dutch national team.

Solhekol goes on to reiterate that Gini is yet to pen a new deal with the Reds, and that it’ll be a ‘big decision’ if Barcelona make a move.

The Sky Sports honcho tells us absolutely nothing, honestly, which tells us everything – there isn’t anything in this rumour.

Unless the first to the scoop, Algemeen Daglad could be accused of lazy journalism by simply connecting the dots of a likely transfer news story.

The Wijnaldum and Barcelona rumours are one to keep an eye on, Reds – but at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be anything in it.