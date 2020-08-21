Huge news: Reddy confirms Liverpool interest in Thiago is real and ‘significant’

While it may seem like just another turn of the rumour mill, one particular fresh report on Thiago Alcantara and Liverpool is actually quite significant.

The Independent’s Melissa Reddy is perhaps the best source when it comes to matters concerning Anfield, and she’s penned a very intriguing article.

Earlier this week, the experienced writer confirmed the Reds’ interest in Thiago – and stated it’s ‘significant’ at that – the first genuinely reliable source to do so.

While the reputability of the likes of journalists in South America, Germany and France is somewhat grey for us, there is no denying Reddy’s pedigree.

Writing for the Independent, she said: There is no ambiguity that Jurgen Klopp is a great admirer of the midfielder, and while he jars with the club’s usual strategy in terms of age, stage of career and injury record, the 29-year-old is a world-class, press-resistant player with supreme ball retention and progression attributes.

Given his pedigree and technical rareness, Liverpool are significantly interested in Thiago. It would be remiss of them not to explore the possibility of recruiting him.

He is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and naturally talks have taken place with his camp.

The Spain international is enthused by a move to Anfield and while his cost of around £30m and top-bracket wages would be weighty in a coronavirus-affected market when there is still so much up in the air around income next season, finance is not the key determining factor over a deal.

Later on in her piece, Reddy suggests it’s not impossible that Gini Wijnaldum will linger at Anfield for another season and depart on a pre-contractual agreement for another club.

Barcelona are cited as a potentially interested party, with Ronald Koeman’s appointment at the helm being an obvious link for any Dutch superstars.

Swapping Gini with Thiago – if that’s what our No.5 wants – would be a brilliant piece of business by Liverpool, something which has become the norm at Anfield.

But there are no definites in football; Wijnaldum could sign an extension and the Reds make no more signings after Kostas Tsimikas this summer. Only time will tell.

