Lovren admits to deliberately elbowing Sergio Ramos after ‘intentionally’ injuring Salah

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has admitted to deliberately elbowing Spanish international Sergio Ramos, after the Real Madrid captain ‘intentionally’ injured Mo Salah.

The centre-half is good friends with the Egyptian, who was seemingly purposely taken down by the Spaniard in the 2018 Champions League final.

Liverpool were more than competitive in the showdown in Kiev, before Ramos latched onto the winger’s arm and took him to the ground.

Salah was unable to carry on and the Reds lost 3-1 after a disasterclass from a concussed Loris Karius. Lovren has now admitted he sought revenge.

“I deliberately hit Ramos after hurting Salah? Yes, this is possible,” the Croatian international told Egyptian TV channel Sada El Balad (via JOE).

“I do not want to make a big story, but I think that what Ramos did was intentional to injure my friend, so it was his time to pay for what he has done.

“We were playing much better than Real Madrid before Salah was injured in the Champions League final. His exit was a big blow for us. After his exit, they began to dominate the match.”

The incident he’s talking about is when Croatia were up against Spain in the UEFA Nations League, which the Croats ran out 3-2 winners.

Lovren and Ramos both jumped up for a header and the now-Zenit defender left a little extra on his Spanish counterpart.

One thing we loved about Dej – he was always ready to throw down, and he wore his heart on his sleeve. We hope he smashes it in Russia.