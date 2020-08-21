(Video) Elliott bags a belter in Liverpool training after brilliant overlap by Grujic

Harvey Elliott scored a lovely goal as Liverpool continue their pre-season in Austria ahead of a Premier League title defence in 2020/21.

Mo Salah started the move with a quick dart down the wing before Marko Grujic offered an option further out wide.

The Serbian received the ball and whipped in a cross, which was picked up before being laid off to young Elliott.

The winger didn’t need asking twice before he leathered a shot into the left-side of Adrian’s goal, giving the Spaniard little chance.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 5:20: