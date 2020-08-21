(Video) Firmino casually slams shot into top-right corner after tidy bit of control

Bobby Firmino was criticised for his lack of goals in the Premier League last season, with him going almost the entire season without scoring at Anfield.

But Liverpool fans know what the Brazilian’s role is in Jurgen Klopp’s team – he allows Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to flourish while he puts in the ground work.

MORE: (Video) Elliott bags a belter in Liverpool training after brilliant overlap by Grujic

A video of Firmino doing exactly what rivals say he isn’t very good at has emerged on social media, as the Brazilian casually slammed an effort into the top-right corner.

The goalkeeper had no chance!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):