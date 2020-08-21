(Video) “He changed my game” – Torres hails Gerrard for career impact over everyone else

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has hailed club legend Steven Gerrard for having the most impact on his career out of everyone he’d played with.

The duo were formidable in red and absolutely untouchable on their day, with an almost telepathic-level of understanding between the two.

“There’s a Feranando Torres before Steven Gerrard, and a Fernando Torres after Steven Gerrard,” the Spaniard said in a recent interview.

And Liverpool fans will understand that entirely, with the forward coming on leaps and bounds during his reign at Anfield.

Take a watch of the video below (via Mastercard):