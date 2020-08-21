(Video) Liverpool cited as one of the reasons Messi ‘wants to leave Barcelona’

Lionel Messi has endured a relatively difficult few years at Barcelona, getting knocked out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion three years on the bounce.

He’s the best player in the world and seeing him on the wrong side of 3-0, 4-0 and 8-2 batterings at the hands of Roma, Liverpool and Bayern is weird.

The Argentina international is reportedly ready to quit Barcelona, and an intriguing video produced by ‘IbraAlliance‘ cites the Reds as one of the reasons why.

Entitled ‘This is why Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona‘, the 4-0 thrashing at Anfield to eventual European champions Liverpool is mentioned.

Take a watch of the video below: