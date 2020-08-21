(Video) Mane emulates Bayern goal by sending Alisson the same way he did Neuer

Sadio Mane (kind of) repeated his wonder-goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while at Liverpool’s training camp in Austria.

The winger sent Manuel Neuer for a copy of the Echo at the Allianz on our way to Madrid last season, and has done something similar to Alisson.

MORE: (Video) Elliott bags a belter in Liverpool training after brilliant overlap by Grujic

Feeding off a loose ball via Gini Wijnaldum, Mane went to chip the Brazilian before shifting onto his left and finishing the move intelligently.

To be fair to Ali, he was better-placed to make a save than Neuer was a year ago!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 6:10: