(Video) Mane emulates Bayern goal by sending Alisson the same way he did Neuer

Sadio Mane (kind of) repeated his wonder-goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, while at Liverpool’s training camp in Austria.
The winger sent Manuel Neuer for a copy of the Echo at the Allianz on our way to Madrid last season, and has done something similar to Alisson.
Feeding off a loose ball via Gini Wijnaldum, Mane went to chip the Brazilian before shifting onto his left and finishing the move intelligently.
To be fair to Ali, he was better-placed to make a save than Neuer was a year ago!
Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 6:10:
