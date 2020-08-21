(Video) Minamino suits up for interview in which he describes ‘regrettable’ first season with Liverpool

Takumi Minamino has suited up for an interview in his native Japan in which he described a ‘regrettable’ debut season with Liverpool.

The winger was crowned a champion of England and Austria last in 2019/20 as both his clubs dominated domestically, but Taki is disappointed because he wanted to contribute to the Reds’ title with goals or assists.

He played 10 times in the Premier League, not all of them starts either, so it’s hardly cause for concern – he’ll get more chances in 2020/21!

It’s good that he’s so critical of himself, though – we are tipping him to do big things next year.

Take a watch of the video below (via Super Soccer):