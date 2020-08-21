(Video) Neco Williams pulls off dramatic last-ditch save as Adrian spills in Liverpool training

Neco Williams signed a new contract with Liverpool earlier this month, as the young Welshman looks set to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming years.
The full-back has since shared a brilliant clip on Twitter of him making a dramatic last-ditch save, just after Adrian spilled a shot, denying a certain goal.
The Reds are in action this weekend as they take on Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly, so it’s good to see this sharpness from the young defender.
A sign of good things to come!
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Defend with everything😉💪🏼 @LFC pic.twitter.com/YySGrxKUFn
— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) August 20, 2020
