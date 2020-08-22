Bayern Munich ‘expect’ Liverpool to come for Thiago after Champions League final

The rumour mill turns once again on Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder is set to take part in the Champions League final against PSG tomorrow night, in what could be his last game for the Bavarians.

The German champions are said to be aware of Liverpool’s interest in Thiago, and fully ‘expect’ the Reds to make a move after the Lisbon showdown.

That’s according to BILD chief writer Tobi Altschäffl, who has been a focal point in this mini-saga thus far.

Time is ticking steadily by this summer, and the silence surrounding Gini Wijnaldum’s future is deafening.

Should the Dutchman opt to leave Anfield this year or next, Jurgen Klopp would need to replace him. Thiago could be the ideal man for the job, with the pair occupying fairly similar roles for their teams.

Wijnaldum does’t have to go anywhere, though – with the quality of both players in the squad, Liverpool are infinitely better.

Midfield is the most stacked yet perhaps the most competitive area of Klopp’s team, and throwing Thiago into the mix would spice things up.

We’ll have to wait and see though, with Bayern’s continued participation in the Champions League cited as a reason nothing official has happened yet.