Liverpool fans in awe of 6’4″ 17-year-old Koumetio after brilliant cameo against Stuttgart

Many Liverpool fans were blown away by young defender Billy Koumetio, as the Frenchman made his first appearance for the senior team, against Stuttgart in a friendly match.

The 6’4″ centre-half immediately caught the eye as soon as he stepped onto the pitch and dwarfed everyone, but his performance took it to another level entirely.

Being so confident on the ball and dominant in the air really made the 17-year-old turn heads, with even some of his own team-mates seemingly surprised by his ability.

Loads of supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Koumetio, with many of them tipping the young Frenchman for big things in his future at Anfield.

The defender was brought on late in the second-half as Jurgen Klopp looked to keep legs fresh, with another game in just three days’ time – against Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

Koumetio replaced fellow starlet Sepp van den Berg with 20 minutes left on the clock, but that’s all that was required to make a colossal first impression.

Here is how some Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter:

Koumetio was quarried, not born. Unit. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 22, 2020

Billy Koumetio looking like the tallest person on the pitch. He’s 17-years old 😳 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 22, 2020

Fairly certain Koumetio can head a ball further than Mignolet could kick it — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) August 22, 2020

This Koumetio kid just might be it… — 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙚 👋 (@JoeGomezEra) August 22, 2020

Three takes from LFC-Stuttgart

1. Curtis Jones deserves a first team spot. Creates, works hard, great in crowded spaces. He's bulked up.

2. Great debut by Kostas Tsimikas.

3. Billy Koumetio is a great prospect. Has size, good read of the game, great passing foot – still only 17. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) August 22, 2020

Billy Koumetio ey? SEVENTEEN (17) years old! — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) August 22, 2020

Koumetio > van den Berg talent wise but younger. Dominant in the air (won some big headers from corners), good left peg, looks to pass out to feet and quick. Sepp is more comfortable playing in a deeper defence than the high line we play, slow on the turn. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 22, 2020

Have this feeling Billy Koumetio will move ahead of Sepp VDB in the pecking order. Still needs a full season in U23s and more importantly stay healthy — LFC Views – Champions (@Mobyhaque1) August 22, 2020