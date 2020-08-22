Liverpool fans in awe of 6’4″ 17-year-old Koumetio after brilliant cameo against Stuttgart

Many Liverpool fans were blown away by young defender Billy Koumetio, as the Frenchman made his first appearance for the senior team, against Stuttgart in a friendly match.

The 6’4″ centre-half immediately caught the eye as soon as he stepped onto the pitch and dwarfed everyone, but his performance took it to another level entirely.

Being so confident on the ball and dominant in the air really made the 17-year-old turn heads, with even some of his own team-mates seemingly surprised by his ability.

Loads of supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Koumetio, with many of them tipping the young Frenchman for big things in his future at Anfield.

The defender was brought on late in the second-half as Jurgen Klopp looked to keep legs fresh, with another game in just three days’ time – against Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

Koumetio replaced fellow starlet Sepp van den Berg with 20 minutes left on the clock, but that’s all that was required to make a colossal first impression.

Here is how some Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter:

