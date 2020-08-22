Liverpool to raise £40m by selling midfield duo, with Bundesliga clubs set to make moves

Liverpool are set to sanction the sales of midfield duo Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, with several German clubs interested in the former.

The Serbian has spent the last two seasons with Bundesliga outfit Hertha, and has certainly turned heads with Frankfurt and Gladbach said to be interested in him too.

That’s according to GOAL’s Neil Jones – one of the best sources for Liverpool news – who claims the Reds could agree on a loan-to-buy deal.

The Mirror also suggest Wilson could be headed for the exit door at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp looks to raise funds of around £40million.

MORE: Bayern Munich ‘expect’ Liverpool to come for Thiago after Champions League final

Jones claims the Reds would be after £20million for Grujic, so it’s fair to assume a similar fee would be required to prise the young Welshman.

Neither player has broken through at Liverpool so far, and with midfield being Klopp’s most stacked area for options, that doesn’t seem likely to change.

Gini Wijnaldum has been linked with a move away from Anfield as his contract runs out in 11 months, and a move for Thiago Alcantara is being talked up in the media.

It remains to be seen what will happen for Liverpool this summer, but it seems midfield options are likely to change.