Neymar labels Liverpool one of Europe’s ‘best’ after ‘comfortably’ dominating England

Brazilian football icon Neymar, due to play in the Champions League final tomorrow against Bayern Munich, is full of praise for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

The PSG superstar has labelled the Reds one of ‘the best’ in Europe after winning the Premier League ‘so comfortably’ in an interview with the Daily Star.

“Over the last two seasons Liverpool have played some of the best football in Europe,” he said.

“Last season winning the Champions League and this season winning a league was strong, because they won the Premier League so comfortably.

“Their coach has built a strong team and next season I am sure they will be very competitive again.”

MORE: (Video) Firmino casually slams shot into top-right corner after tidy bit of control

It’s always nice to have one of the finest players in the world talking about Liverpool in such a manner, particularly as they’re about to play in the biggest fixture in European football.

As the active reigning Champions of Europe, the Reds will surrender their title just as soon as the game between Bayern and PSG concludes.

It’s been a ridiculously good run over the last two years, capped off with a glittering Premier League trophy, and we can only wish the new European champions well.

PSG take on Bayern tomorrow night in Lisbon, in a game which promises to be exhilarating.