(Photo) Mane shows his class by helping injured Stuttgart player off pitch in heavy rainfall

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is perhaps the nicest man in football, and he’s shown his class again by helping an injured Stuttgart player off the pitch.

The rain was pouring down during the Reds’ friendly in Austria, but that didn’t stop the Senegalese star from helping a fellow player out.

The weather was causing some problems, with Joe Gomez losing his balance a few times, so it was only a matter of time before someone took a knock.

It’s a simple gesture by Mane to help a Stuttgart player off the pitch, but it just exemplifies his class.

Take a look at the photo below: