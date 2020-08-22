(Video) Brewster makes it 3-0 to LFC v. Stuttgart with poacher’s finish after string of passes

Get in! Rhian Brewster has a habit of finding the back of the net, as it didn’t take him long to bag his first goal since returning from Swansea City.

Liverpool were up against Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly on Saturday night, and it took the youngster only 22 minutes to score in the second-half.

A series of passes previewed the goal, with Billy Koumetio and Marko Grujic involved in the neat build-up play.

Take a watch of the video below (via beIN Sport):