(Video) Firmino drops no-look finish after pacy run; forward looks sharp in pre-season training

Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino has shown he’s ready to get the pre-season fixtures against Stuttgart and RB Salzburg under his belt, with some brilliant offensive play in the training camp.
The Brazilian isn’t slow by any means – perhaps he’s made to look less pacy alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – and a video shared by the club shows.
MORE: (Video) Firmino casually slams shot into top-right corner after tidy bit of control
Firmino collects the ball and bears down on goal at a good speed, before clumsily rounding Caoimhin Kelleher and dropping his signature no-look finish.
It’s good to see the striker enjoying himself. Hopefully he can bag a couple of goals in the pre-season fixtures!
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
❌👀⚽#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/kxsQIE05pg
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 21, 2020
COMMENTS