(Video) Firmino drops no-look finish after pacy run; forward looks sharp in pre-season training

Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino has shown he’s ready to get the pre-season fixtures against Stuttgart and RB Salzburg under his belt, with some brilliant offensive play in the training camp.

The Brazilian isn’t slow by any means – perhaps he’s made to look less pacy alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – and a video shared by the club shows.

Firmino collects the ball and bears down on goal at a good speed, before clumsily rounding Caoimhin Kelleher and dropping his signature no-look finish.

It’s good to see the striker enjoying himself. Hopefully he can bag a couple of goals in the pre-season fixtures!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):