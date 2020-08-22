(Video) Hilarious: Milner swears at Tsimikas on Greek’s debut after miscommunication

The microphones present at Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Stuttgart picked up a funny bit of dialogue from vice-captain James Milner.

Debutant Kostas Tsimikas received the ball from the midfielder and opted to pass centrally to Takumi Minamino, while our No.7 pegged it into space down the wing on the overlap.

Milner clocks what the full-back as done and shouts “ah, f*cking hell, Kostas“, something we’d normally not be privy to because of noise generated by fans! Hilarious!

Take a watch (or listen) of the video below (via LFC TV):