(Video) Jones twists & turns to set up Firmino for first goal in new Nike kit v. Stuttgart

Yes, get in! Bobby Firmino has scored Liverpool’s first goal in the 2020/21 Nike home kit with the opener against Stuttgart in Austria.

Youngster Curtis Jones was simply irresistible in the build up play, twisting and turning around the opposition defence to put the ball on a plate for the Brazilian.

It was a classic cool finish by Bobby who made no mistake and put the Reds 1-0 up. Keep going, lads!

Take a watch of the video below (via Supersport):