(Video) Keita makes it 2-0 to Liverpool v. Stuttgart as Salah provides classy assist

Get in! Mo Salah was involved as Liverpool doubled their lead to 2-0 over German outfit VfB Stuttgart in Austria.
The Egyptian brilliantly set up team-mate Naby Keita, and the midfielder showed his class with an excellent finish in torrid conditions.
The rain certainly had an impact on the game as the two teams headed toward half-time, with players slipping over and losing balance often.
But that didn’t stop Naby Lad from bagging as he looks to impress ahead of the 2020/21 season!
Take a watch of the video below (via beIN Sports):
NABY LAD with a lovely finish.
2-0 🔴 pic.twitter.com/E1bZOT9qio
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 22, 2020
