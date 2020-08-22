(Video) Ox has van Dijk in hysterics with cheeky one-liner about Klopp’s team selection

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of the remainder of Liverpool’s pre-season in Austria with a fresh injury.

It may keep him out of the first few weeks of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign too, with Dominic King suggesting it could be an eight-week lay-off.

MORE: (Video) “Unlucky lad!” – van Dijk gets cocky as he rounds Alisson in Liverpool training before tidy finish

This may hamper his plans for the new season, as the Ox told club legend John Barnes that his target is to establish himself more as a first team player.

This had Virgil van Dijk in hysterics, as the midfielder simply repeated what youngster Curtis Jones when Barnes asked the trio: ‘What are your goals for next season?’

Take a watch of the video below (via AXA/LFC):