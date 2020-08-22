(Video) “Unlucky lad!” – van Dijk gets cocky as he rounds Alisson in Liverpool training before tidy finish

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a known threat on a corner-kick, with the flying Dutchman able to hit bigger heights than most other players.

But his shooting boots aren’t too bad either, and he’s shown this off in the Austrian training camp by humbling his goalkeeping team-mates.

In a short clip shared on Twitter, the centre-half takes on Alisson twice – big Virg rounds the Brazilian on the first and slams an effort beyond him on the second, shouting “unlucky lad!”

It’s unreal to see van Dijk being given license to attack, even if just in training – no wonder he’s sometimes asked to play as a #9 when we desperately need a goal!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):