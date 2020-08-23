Journo claims whispers Bayern will drop Thiago for UCL final, with LFC expected to swoop next week

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to drop Thiago Alcantara from their starting team for the Champions League final against PSG.

That’s according to European football expert Jan Aage Fjortoft, who does clarify that these are just rumours and nothing is set in stone.

Joshua Kimmich is said to be preferred over Thiago, with Benjamin Pavard cited as being more suited for a counter-attacking playing style.

PSG are used to having the lion’s share of possession and will force the German champions to be a little more creative when going forward.

Rumor is «Pavard in – Kimmich in central midfield and Thiago out” IF so: Tuchel thinking Bayern REact….Pavard quicker than Kimmich…to stop Mbappé But typical Final-day….all kind of rumors. — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 23, 2020

MORE: Liverpool to raise £40m by selling midfield duo, with Bundesliga clubs set to make moves

Liverpool have been relentlessly linked with a move for Thiago all summer long – and even if the suggested change is tactical, it’ll get fans talking.

Earlier today, the Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer made the claim that the Bayern midfielder will state his intentions after the Champions League final.

The renowned journalist, who was clued in on Virgil van Dijk move way back when, went on to suggest the Reds had already made ‘tentative steps’.

Last week, BILD chief writer Tobi Altschäffl reported that the German champions are ‘expecting’ a move from Liverpool once the showdown in Lisbon has concluded.