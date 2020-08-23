(Image) Brewster shares cryptic ‘crazy’ message after scoring for Liverpool in pre-season

Rhian Brewster came off the bench in Austria to make his first appearance for Liverpool since returning from a short-term loan with Swansea City earlier this summer.

The striker didn’t waste any time as he bagged within 20 minutes of coming on, scoring the Reds’ third and final goal against German outfit VfB Stuttgart.

Brewster has since shared a photo on Snapchat with the caption ‘life is actually crazy’ with two emojis – a pair of eyes and a face with its mouth zipped closed.

It’s hard to know what this means, but there are several people on social media claiming it to be a personal matter and not anything relating to his professional life. Hopefully all is well!

Take a look at the image below: