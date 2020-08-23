Liverpool expected to sign Thiago with Bayern star ready to declare his intentions after UCL final

Liverpool are now expected to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with Gini Wijnaldum said to be eyeing up a move to Barcelona.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who was clued in on the Reds’ move for Virgil van Dijk way back when.

The reporter explains in his back pack cover story, Liverpool have already made tentative steps towards making the Spain international their marquee signing of the summer.

Earlier this week, BILD journalist Tobi Altschaffl said Bayern are fully expecting an approach from the Premier League giants after the Champions League is wrapped up.

If true, the showdown with PSG is Lisbon will be Thiago’s last game for the Germans. Closer to home, time is ticking steadily by and the silence surrounding Wijnaldum’s future is deafening.

Palmer explains in his article that the Dutchman’s potential departure is key to the Bayern star’s arrival.

Should Gini opt to leave Anfield this year or next, Jurgen Klopp would need to replace him. Thiago could be the ideal man for the job, with the pair occupying fairly similar roles for their teams.