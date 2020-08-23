Liverpool will play in front of fans for the first time in over five months this week

Liverpool will play in front of spectators for the first time in over five months as Red Bull Salzburg have given their season ticket holders a chance to win a spot in the stands.

The Reds are training in Saalfelden ahead of a new Premier League campaign, with a friendly against the Austrian champions arranged to follow the win over Stuttgart.

Salzburg will invite 1,250 fans to watch their game, which will be held at the Red Bull Arena, they announced on their official website earlier last week.

It’ll be the first time Liverpool have played in front of spectators since being eliminated from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

That game really shouldn’t have gone ahead with supporters inside the stadium at that time, but it now seems the coronavirus pandemic has eased.

The UK Government are tightening restrictions on returning travellers, with those from Austria and France being put in isolation for two weeks.

Liverpool are set to be exempt from this regulation, with their rigorous testing and maintenance better than simply being asked to wear a mask.

The Reds will be back in England before the end of the month, with the Premier League champions set to take on Arsenal for the Community Shield on August 29.