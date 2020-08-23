Stuttgart confirm player suffered broken elbow after clash with LFC’s Gomez on rain-soaked pitch – video

VfB Stuttgart have confirmed that Erick Thommy’s elbow was fractured after a collision with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in a pre-season friendly last night.

The winger was flying into space when the England centre-half tackled him. In the rain-soaked conditions, the German subsequently crashed into an advertising board.

Gomez was very apologetic after the accident and team-mate Sadio Mane helped the injured Thommy off the pitch in the pouring rain.

There was obviously no intent to injure the player on the defender’s behalf, it’s just not in his nature, and he’ll be mortified by the news.

Take a look at the indecent below (via LFC TV):

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes Thommy a full and speedy recover.