(Video) 53-second comp of Tsimikas & Minamino linking up is exquisite

Newest Liverpool signing Kostas Tsimikas made his (unofficial) debut for the Reds last night in a pre-season friendly against VfB Stuttgart.

But it almost felt like Takumi Minamino’s debut too – the Japan international didn’t hit the ground running last season, but he looked very sharp yesterday.

Liverpool shared a 53-second compilation of Taki and Tsimikas linking up on the left-flank against Stuttgart, and it is pure poetry between the duo.

To think we have two players of their quality who will mostly offer depth is unreal!

