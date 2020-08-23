(Video) Koumetio’s best bits from LFC cameo v. Stuttgart will make Klopp think twice

Billy Koumetio turned heads when he made a cameo appearance for Liverpool against Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly last night.

The teenager was brought on with just 20 minutes left on the clock, and with some confidence on the ball, dominance in the air and a few clean passes he’s got everyone talking.

MORE: Liverpool fans in awe of 6’4″ 17-year-old Koumetio after brilliant cameo against Stuttgart

Koumetio’s highlights from the game show that Jurgen Klopp may have to think twice about bringing in a new, young centre-half this summer!

However, 20 minutes is a very small sample size – so hopefully we see more of Billy before the Premier League season starts.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

