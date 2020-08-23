(Video) Minamino shows shades of star that tore LFC apart at Anfield in pre-season friendly

Takumi Minamino played 45 minutes of football against VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly last night, and it may have been his best half in a Liverpool shirt yet.

The Japan international hasn’t exactly hit the ground running at Anfield so far, failing to register a goal or assist in the second-half of last season.

But players rarely get off to an electric start at first under Jurgen Klopp as they’re moulded to Liverpool’s style.

Taki put in an impressive shift against Stuttgart in Austria, however, showing shades of the player that tore the Reds apart in the Champions League last year.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):