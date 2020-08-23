(Video) New angle shows classy Firmino’s unseen role in Keita’s goal against Stuttgart

Naby Keita scored the second goal for Liverpool in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over the German outfit in Austria.

Mohamed Salah was accredited with the assist for the midfielder’s strike, but it perhaps should have been given to Bobby Firmino.

A new angle of the build-up to the goal shows the Brazilian offering the ball the slightest of touches before Keita latches onto it.

It’s hard to tell if he even made contact, but the intent was there and he seemingly dumbfounded the Stuttgart defenders!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):