(Video) Romano claims Liverpool & Bayern will negotiate a fee for Thiago next week

Here we go! Extremely reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Bayern Munich are set to hold talks with Liverpool next week over Thiago Alcantara.

The English and German champions will meet to negotiate a fee for the midfielder, with the Spain international having already agreed personal terms.

The Bayern star is said to be ready for a change of scenery at 29-years-old, and the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League is uber-appealing.

Given the timing of the talks, it’s fair to assume the Bavarians’ continued participation in the Champions League has prevented things from going further.

Take a watch of the video below (via CBS):