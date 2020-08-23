(Video) Tsimikas’ highlights from Stuttgart show LFC have another top-class left-back

Kostas Tsimikas made his (unofficial) debut for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly against German outfit VfB Stuttgart in Austria last night.

The Greek started the second-half and featured throughout, playing near Takumi Minamino and James Milner, swapping places with Andy Robertson at half-time.

Tsimikas showed flashes of what he’s made of, with some neat passing and intelligent defensive play. It looks like Liverpool have a very capable back-up for Robbo in the former Olympiacos left-back.

Take a look at his highlights below (via LFC TV):