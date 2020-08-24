Barcelona presidential candidate makes big Jurgen Klopp claim, but we’re having none of it…

It’s crazy what Barcelona’s presidential candidates will say just to get elected…

The latest claim from Jordi Farre, for example, is so farcical we believe it’s literally a lie!

Farre has suggested he’s held plenty of discussions with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp about the German taking charge at Camp Nou soon.

“If Koeman works and does well, he would be [him as manager] of course. Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jurgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barca need such a coach,” he said, reported in Goal.

We honestly think there are few clubs in Europe Klopp is less likely to manage than Barca right now.

The club is toxic from top to bottom and is run in a manner which is completely opposite to Klopp’s ethos.

What’s more, Klopp is an honourable man and will honour his Liverpool contract, which currently expires in 2024.

Unless he is sacked, which seems an impossibility and would lead to riots in the city, there is no chance of him departing before his deal expires.

And Farre, or any other Barcelona candidate, can peddle as much rubbish as they like – it’s not going to happen!