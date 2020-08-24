‘Don’t have too many ales, we’ve got Arsenal Saturday…’ Liverpool fans hit up Thiago’s celebratory ‘Dare to Dream’ post

Thiago was jaw-droppingly good for Bayern Munich last night, as the Germans beat PSG to win the Champions League – but we shouldn’t be too surprised – in truth.

He ran the show in the quarters and the semis – and was a key part in the 1-0 win.

His performance though only increased the longing among Liverpool fans for the club to sign Thiago this summer.

We’ve been linked with him for months now – with it common knowledge that the player himself would jump at the chance of an Anfield switch…

Following Bayern’s win, Thiago hit Twitter with a celebratory post – but Liverpool fans latched on – urging the Spaniard not  go easy on the celebrations – as he has a Community Shield clash with Arsenal to play on Saturday!

Obviously, a deal won’t be done by then and he’s not going to feature in that clash, but we admire the confidence of many Reds, nonetheless!

