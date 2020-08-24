‘Don’t have too many ales, we’ve got Arsenal Saturday…’ Liverpool fans hit up Thiago’s celebratory ‘Dare to Dream’ post

Thiago was jaw-droppingly good for Bayern Munich last night, as the Germans beat PSG to win the Champions League – but we shouldn’t be too surprised – in truth.

He ran the show in the quarters and the semis – and was a key part in the 1-0 win.

His performance though only increased the longing among Liverpool fans for the club to sign Thiago this summer.

We’ve been linked with him for months now – with it common knowledge that the player himself would jump at the chance of an Anfield switch…

Following Bayern’s win, Thiago hit Twitter with a celebratory post – but Liverpool fans latched on – urging the Spaniard not go easy on the celebrations – as he has a Community Shield clash with Arsenal to play on Saturday!

Obviously, a deal won’t be done by then and he’s not going to feature in that clash, but we admire the confidence of many Reds, nonetheless!

We saw you do the Henderson shuffle, welcome to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/kFPJDCICXk — Nasir (@LFCNxsir) August 23, 2020

Don't have a late one hun. Medical day after tomorrow. — Suki (@sukimann) August 23, 2020

Dare to dream is something Liverpool say al the time 👀 plus he’s writing a lot in English. Liverpool bound no doubt — Aizeiah Parkinson (@aizeiah_) August 23, 2020

Anfield will be happy to have you🎉 pic.twitter.com/YHjZHC5fGn — KofiTwum (@TwumOpoku) August 23, 2020

The Champions League this week, the Charity Shield next week. Well in lad — Ste Morris (@SteMorris5) August 23, 2020

You were an absolute treat to watch all game. Please come to us fast🥵♥️ — Aditya Rane* (@adiji) August 23, 2020