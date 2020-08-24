Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder thinks Thiago deal will get done soon

Didi Hamann, who played for both Bayern Munich and Liverpool during his career, is confident that Thiago will end up playing for both teams as well!

The German, a Champions League winner with us in 2005, of course, was speaking after Thiago helped masterminded Bayern’s victory in the competition over PSG last night.

Hamann reckons personal terms are all but agreed with the Spaniard and that it now relies on the two clubs agreeing a transfer fee.

“But in the last minute he pulled out and said he might want to do something else. I’d be very surprised if he turns down a contract for Bayern Munich if he hasn’t got anything else so I am sure he’s got an offer from Liverpool now. It is probably about the transfer fee now,” Hamann told talkSPORT, cited in the Echo.

“I have got to say yesterday I never felt he’s a defensive or a holding midfielder or he can play that role but I have got to say he was absolutely magnificent yesterday the way he pulled things together. He’s a brilliant footballer as we know so I think he can a different and a new dimension to Liverpool’s midfield.

“I would be surprised if he doesn’t end up in Liverpool.”

Much of this week’s discussion will be about Thiago’s potential Liverpool switch, but we have a friendly with Rb Salzburg that intrigues us plenty – then the Community Shield v Arsenal.

We lost last season’s pre-season warmup at Wembley against Manchester City, which didn’t prove to be too much of a problem – but it’d still be nice to see the lads lift another trophy!

We imagine Jordan Henderson won’t be fit to start, meaning Virgil van Dijk could end up lifting. Will he drop the shuffle?!