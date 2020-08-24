Hansi Flick makes Thiago transfer joke at full-time following Bayern’s CL win

Thiago was, in our opinion, the best player on the pitch as Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in the Champions League Final.

And it’s a feeling that was perhaps shared by his manager Hansi Flick, who joked at full-time that Thiago had told him he was staying!

“He told me he was staying!” Flick said, before laughing, according to journalist Patrick Strasser on Twitter.

“No, I don’t know and I think he doesn’t know either. We’ll have to wait and see.”

We can confirm that Thiago has decided to leave Bayern – despite the fact the Germans are the best side in Europe right now.

The 29-year-old is desperate for a Liverpool switch, but it comes down to whether Liverpool agree to spend Bayern’s asking price in the light of the fact we already have a very well-packed midfield.

Gini Wijnaldum is a target of Barcelona, of course – and it could be that his departure makes room for Thiago’s arrival – both financially and in terms of numbers.

We’d prefer Gini to stay – he’s been incredible for us – but anyone who saw Thiago’s performance last night couldn’t help but be a little excited about the proposed transfer.