Javi Cendon, 19-year-old Spaniard, is training with Liverpool in Austria

Liverpool might be securing another talented young goalkeeper.

Javi Cendon, who is only 19-years-old, left Villarreal this summer after five years with the Spaniards, and is currently being trialled by Liverpool and our goalkeeper coach John Achterberg over in Austria.

We don’t know anything about the youngster, but we wish him luck alongside Alisson, Adrian, Loris Karius and Ciaomhin Kelleher!

We imagine before the campaign that Karius will be offloaded permanently, while Andy Lonergan has already been released and is looking for a new club.

Nobody will usurp Alisson for the next five years at least, we’d imagine, but it’s important to have talented options coming through nonetheless.

Kamil Grabara will surely get another loan deal – likely in the Championship – while Adrian will remain as our backup stopper.

Hopefully though Alisson will remain fit and be available for all of our Premier League and Champions League games.