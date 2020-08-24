Rb Salzburg manager lifts lid on Liverpool’s transfer strategy before midweek friendly

Liverpool will face Rb Salzburg this week, having played the Austrians two times in last season’s Champions League Group Stage.

Jurgen Klopp has a huge amount of time for this side, especially their manager Jesse Marsch, and he’s praised the way the club is run on plenty of occasions.

After all, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino all passed through their ranks – and will hopefully have a huge role to play in Liverpool’s 2020/21 season.

Marsch has explained how he now wants Rb Salzburg to copy Klopp’s transfer model – which, he says – is to scout players who play for teams who share Liverpool’s football philosophy.

“I have even often said to our scouting department maybe the best way of thinking about how to scout players is to think about what leagues and clubs around the world play a similar brand of football to what we do,” he told Goal.

“Maybe that’s a good starting point to think about how we can find good young players to integrate into what we do. Essentially, that’s the strategy that Jurgen Klopp has adopted and he has had success with that.

“I’ve been asked before about which players from Leipzig and Salzburg could join Liverpool right away, off the top of my head, I could pick five players from each side that would fit into Liverpool perfectly. Then, it would just be about adapting to the level.

“That’s similar to what Taki Minamino is going through right now, he is equipped with all the tools to play in that team and it is just about adapting to the level which things are done.

“I think this team takes it as a big compliment that a club like Liverpool and a coach like Jurgen Klopp thinks so highly of us.”

The manner in which we approach transfers is fairly revolutionary and based on statistical models.

It has resulted in the club winning the two biggest trophies available to us – and has enabled us to bring in a plethora of players who have improved under Klopp’s guidance.

We can’t wait to see them against Rb Salzburg and have full faith we can secure another Premier League title.