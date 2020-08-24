(Video)’I thought we made friends?’ Carra trolls Micah Richards after Bayern’s Champions League win

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have a rather funny and blossoming on-screen relationship.

They’re working on U.S television for the Champions League, so we’ve only seen clips – but we’ve appreciated them nonetheless.

Following Bayern Munich’s win last night, Richards alerted Carra that the Champions League victory was their sixth, bringing them level with Liverpool – but our former centre-back quickly reminded his colleague that that’s still six more than Richards’ beloved Manchester City!

He’s not wrong, either!

We have no anger about Bayern’s win, though. They were the best team in the competition this season and deserved the title. We’ve enjoyed watching their players, especially Thiago, who’ll hopefully be in Liverpool’s red rather than theirs in a few weeks’ time!