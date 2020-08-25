Falk & Honigstein both provide Thiago to Liverpool updates

Thiago doesn’t want to stay at Bayern Munich, despite the joke his current manager Hansi Flick made after the Champions League Final.

Raphael Honigstein has confirmed as much in the Athletic, repeating what we already know – that the player wants a move and that he’s ours if we can negotiate a fee around the £27m the Germans are asking.

Christian Falk, the editor of Bild, agrees, so it appears it’s just down to whether Liverpool feel the money is worthwhile for a 29-year-old with a history of injuries – or on the other hand – one of the best midfielders on the planet.

Because @JanAageFjortoft asked me about the Future of @Thiago6: Thiago didn't change his mind last night. So his Future will still be in @LFC if the club pays the transfer fee to Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 24, 2020

Having the option of Thiago in our midfield for the next few seasons, on a plate, as it is now – seems a no-brainer for us.

We just hope the club agrees, as his arrival would invigorate an already thriving squad and confirm every area of our team as utterly world-class.