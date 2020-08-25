(Image) Van Dijk picks up a pasty cut in friendly v Rb Salzburg

At the time of writing, Liverpool are 2-0 down to Rb Salzburg in the last pre-season friendly before the Community Shield on Saturday.

This is obviously the time to get the poor performances out of the system – but it’s not the time to pick up injuries to our best players!

Van Dijk had to be subbed off in the second-half after picking up a head injury, which saw blood rush from his eyebrow.

It shouldn’t keep him out of of action for any significant length of time, but might need some stitches.

Van Dijk played every game last season and will obviously be integral to our chances of glory this time around, too.

We can’t imagine this will be too much of an issue, though.