Klopp says ‘Bayern were lucky’ v PSG but explains huge respect for Hansi Flick

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Bayern Munich’s Champions League Final victory over PSG.

On Sunday night, the Bundesliga champions beat the Ligue 1 champions to secure their sixth European Cup, thanks to a second-half goal by Frenchman Kingsley Coman.

Most of the media reaction has suggested that Bayern were dominant, but in reality, PSG had more gilt-edged chances and would have likely taken the lead if it wasn’t for the brilliance of Manuel Neuer and Kylian Mbappe’s poor finishing.

Klopp recognised as much, although did salute Hansi Flick, who has achieved an incredible amount in such a short space of time.

“It is difficult to write more history in eight months,” Klopp told ZDF of Flick.

“Hansi was lucky enough to have done such a good job as assistant coach to Niko Kovac that he was allowed to stay. And that worked quite well.

“Both finalists had an absolutely top team available. But Bayern wanted it more – although Paris wanted it very much. Paris really wanted it, you could see it.

“Bayern were lucky, but they didn’t need much. And that’s why they deserved to win. It would be nice if you could play the best game of the season in a final, it’s just very unlikely.”

Hopefully next season, Liverpool can get through the Group Stages and be able to test our mettle against Bayern and Flick in the knockout rounds…

We’d suggest that right now, ourselves and Bayern are the two best sides in Europe, although our irritating defeat by Atletico Madrid led to a premature exit this time around.

Still, having made the Final the two previous years, we shouldn’t complain too much!