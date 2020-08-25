Luis Suarez is being booted out by Barca for free – and Liverpool fans are split on whether they’d have him back

Barcelona are terminating the contract of Luis Suarez, meaning the former Red, once probably the best centre-forward on the planet, is departing Camp Nou.

It seems the Uruguayan will be one of many victims from Barca’s 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich – which saw the manager fall and surely many of the veteran pros, too.

Journalist Gerard Romero made the claim on Twitter, yesterday.

Avanzamos en @rac1 💣 Ronald Koeman ya le ha comunicado a LUIS SUÁREZ que NO cuenta con él. ☎️ Llamada telefónica esta mañana Próximo movimento: 🗣️ Acuerdo de rescisión del contrato para confirmar su salida#Barça #mercato @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/HevtjJWwf2 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 24, 2020

And naturally, Liverpool fans began debating whether we should take the 33-year-old on a free transfer as backup to Roberto Firmino.

On the one hand, we’re talking about one of the best players of his generation – someone who can change a game with a moment of genius and a player with such a winning mentality that he could still offer Jurgen Klopp’s team plenty.

On the other, it’s a chequered character who is well past his best, now injury prone and on enormous wages – and someone whose influence on the brilliant Liverpool dressing room is not guaranteed to be perfect.

Klopp won’t do it. No way. The German has faith in his current options and Suarez is the kind of person we just can’t see him working with. That being said, there are plenty of fans on Twitter who would!

